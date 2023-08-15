Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $66.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Williams Trading downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIBB opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

