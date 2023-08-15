Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 231.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 2,486,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

