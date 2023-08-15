Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
