Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.