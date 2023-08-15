HEICO (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Shares Down 0.1%

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.55 and last traded at $136.36. Approximately 244,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $136.45.

HEICO Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

