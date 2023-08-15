Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Shares of HCAT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.27. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $61,758. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.