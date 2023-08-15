Head to Head Survey: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) vs. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BlackLine and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 2 7 3 0 2.08 ServiceNow 0 2 29 0 2.94

BlackLine presently has a consensus price target of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $591.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given BlackLine’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -9.25% -37.62% -2.35% ServiceNow 17.76% 11.07% 4.62%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares BlackLine and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BlackLine has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackLine and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $522.94 million 5.91 -$33.52 million ($0.77) -65.81 ServiceNow $7.25 billion 15.91 $325.00 million $6.94 81.54

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of BlackLine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceNow beats BlackLine on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists. The company's financial close management solutions also include journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. In addition, it offers accounts receivable automation solutions, which include blackline cash application, credit and risk management, collections management, disputes and deductions, team and task management, and AR intelligence solutions. Further, the company provides intercompany create functionality that stores permissions and business logic exceptions by entity, service, and transaction type thereby ensuring both the seller and the buyer of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace suite products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; Automation Engine enables application to extend workflows; platform privacy and security product; procurement operations management suite; and professional and customer support services. The company serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

