Head-To-Head Analysis: Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 6.28% 16.35% 4.06% Savers Value Village N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Suburban Propane Partners and Savers Value Village, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Savers Value Village has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Suburban Propane Partners.

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Savers Value Village’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.50 billion 0.61 $139.71 million $1.39 10.45 Savers Value Village N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Savers Value Village.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Savers Value Village on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. It also engages in the wholesale distribution of propane to industrial end users. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 24, 2022, the company served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 700 locations in 42 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the Midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

