Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 19.94% 10.20% 3.60% Global Medical REIT 15.86% 4.01% 1.67%

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 282.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 262.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

85.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Medical REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus target price of $41.29, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 10.34 $41.50 million $0.56 41.29 Global Medical REIT $137.28 million 4.66 $19.14 million $0.32 30.47

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Global Medical REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

