HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Cryder Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 923,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 13.0% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $243,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE HCA traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $268.86. The company had a trading volume of 528,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.29. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
