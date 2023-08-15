HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $127.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

