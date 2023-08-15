HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IKT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 10,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 12,511.89%. Analysts predict that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

