HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IKT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 10,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.94.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 12,511.89%. Analysts predict that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibikase Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.