HC Wainwright Increases Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target to $16.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $6.99 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tango Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

