Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,901 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $289.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

