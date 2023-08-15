Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $667.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

