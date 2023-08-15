Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

WM stock opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.