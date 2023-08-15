Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

MPC stock opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.27.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

