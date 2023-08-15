Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

