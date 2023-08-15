Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

