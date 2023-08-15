Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in General Motors by 62.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

