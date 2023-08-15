Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $219.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

