Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $17.64. Harrow Health shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 81,425 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,610.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Harrow Health news, Director Martin A. Makary purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $761,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HROW. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Harrow Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.