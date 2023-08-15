Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRMY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.