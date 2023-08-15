Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gentex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. 292,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

