Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.00. 325,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

