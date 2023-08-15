Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $368.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,198,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,254. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.00 and its 200-day moving average is $339.56.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

