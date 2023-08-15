Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $212,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 275,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 255,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,518. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.