Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Trading Up 4.8%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.70. Approximately 73,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 77,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.43.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$633.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hardwoods Distribution
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.