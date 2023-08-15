Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

