Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 2.4% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.98% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 205,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

