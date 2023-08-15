GXChain Trading Up 11.8% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $26.88 million and $16,575.53 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001858 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002466 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.