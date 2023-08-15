Guggenheim Boosts Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $10.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

CNTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNTA opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.