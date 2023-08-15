Grove Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.65. 26,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

