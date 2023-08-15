Grove Bank & Trust Sells 4,674 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.