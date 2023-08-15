Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,726 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 860.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.46. 60,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,404. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

