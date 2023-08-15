Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $560.93. The company had a trading volume of 116,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.12 and a 200 day moving average of $512.39. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

