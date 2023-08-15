Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 4,252 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

