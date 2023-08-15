Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 3,683 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. 6,810,327 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

