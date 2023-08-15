Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 3,032 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 2,857,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,251,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

