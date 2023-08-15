Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 110 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 467.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.06. 588,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

