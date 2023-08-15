Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 3,825,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,375,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

