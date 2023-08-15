Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.74. 58,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.04. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.