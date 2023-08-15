Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 37 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $533.65. 118,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

