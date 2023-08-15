Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,526,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,258,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,265,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.
