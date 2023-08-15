Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $314.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 264,518 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

