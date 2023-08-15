Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 165 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.