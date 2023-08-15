Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $282.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.