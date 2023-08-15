Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,568 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
Flex stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
