Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 684 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 127.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 106,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 111.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.30%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

