Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $666.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $710.31 and a 200-day moving average of $674.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

