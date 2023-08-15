Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $904,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

HOLX opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

